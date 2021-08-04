DHA Seizes Wild Animals from Shahid Afridi’s Home

The administration of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi has relocated wild animals from the house of the former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Shahid Afridi.

According to details, DHA Karachi’s action came after local residents had filed multiple complaints against the former all-rounder over the presence of wild animals in his house.

ALSO READ

FIA Recommends Converting Cybercrimes into ‘Cognizable Offences’

Taking action on the complaints, DHA’s administration seized and relocated the wild animals to a private farm house where other wild animals are also kept.

DHA Karachi has also ordered the former captain to relocate other domesticated animals from his house to a proper farm as he does not possess a valid license to do so.

ALSO READ

Khalid Mansoor Replaces Asim Bajwa as Chairman CPEC Authority

Back in 2018, the 44-year-old earned the wrath of social media users after he shared images of feeding milk to a fawn and his daughter standing with a chained lion in the background.

While enraged social media users quickly called out Lala for keeping wild animals in his house, Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) later found that the animals were owned by an individual named Hassan Hussain. The owner, who held a valid license and travel permit for the animals, had brought the two animals to Afridi’s house for showing them to his kids.