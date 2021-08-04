Here’s the New Date for the Start of Academic Session in Sindh

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Chairman, Haider Ali, announced on Wednesday to commence the academic session 2021-22 across the province from Monday, August 9.

Quoting official numbers, the chairman said that 70 to 80 percent of academic staff has been vaccinated against the COVID-19, which makes it safe to reopen schools and colleges under strict observance of SOPs.

He added that classes for the new academic session will start from the stipulated date with 50 percent attendance in the schools and colleges on alternative days.

Note that all public and private education institutions are closed across Sindh including Karachi amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly across the province.

Despite tighter restrictions and the closure of markets, the COVID-19 pandemic is running rampant in the province, especially in Karachi. The positivity ratio in the metropolis jumped to 23.6 percent during the last 24 hours, after going down to 20.1 percent on Tuesday.