Japan Govt Offers 70 Training Programs to Improve Pakistan’s Development

The Japanese government has announced to offer 70 training programs to Pakistani nationals this year as part of its cooperation in the development of Pakistan.

According to details, around 120 Pakistanis will receive training in 70 programs covering education, health, water resources, environment, human development, agriculture, energy, transportation, gender studies, ICT, governance, and risk mitigation sectors.

Speaking on the development, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori, said that Pakistanis should take the maximum advantage from these programs for the development of their country and to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan bilateral ties.

The Japanese government has been offering training programs for capacity building of Pakistani nationals each year since 1957 and so far over 6,000 Pakistanis have benefitted from these programs.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the country’s ministries, municipalities, universities, and other relevant organizations, offers the training programs.

As a result of the travel restrictions on overseas passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA has employed alternative methods such as online communications to ensure that opportunities to take part in the training programs are not lost.