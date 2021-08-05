FIA Arrests Six Suspects in Child Pornography and Harassment Cases

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six suspects involved in child pornography, harassment, and fraud cases, from different areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

Director Cyber ​​Crime Sindh Zone, Imran Riaz, told media that his teams raided various areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur over the week and arrested these culprits. Three of the accused were from Karachi and were involved in crimes like child pornography, sexual harassment, and financial fraud.

Similarly, the Cyber ​​Crime Sukkur team arrested an accused from Multan for spreading obscene pictures of a complainant on social media.

The Director said that the digital equipment recovered from suspects had been sent for forensic analysis.

One of the accused, Hussain, arrested in a child pornography case from the Saddar area of Karachi, was produced before the Magistrate South in Karachi City Court on Wednesday.

During the course of the hearing, the investigating officer informed that during the interrogation, the accused had mentioned the names of several accomplices and requested for physical remand for further investigation. The court handed over the accused to the FIA ​​on a one-day physical remand.