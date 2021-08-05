Samrah Enterprises Brings the Tastes of the World to Pakistan

Samrah Enterprises, one of Pakistan’s leading distribution companies, recently entered a new era with the launch of two renowned international brands – Fresh Street and Mission – in Pakistan.

The launch of the said brands took place in Islamabad at Green Valley, Bahria Town, where H.E Consul General Malaysia Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman graced the occasion and inaugurated the event as the chief guest. Renowned Chef Shireen Anwar entertained the guests with a live cooking session.

The chef showcased live cooking varieties using the products from the Mission and Fresh St. brands such as Mayonnaise, Cheese Sauce, Pancake Syrups, and Tortilla Bread.

Also in attendance were representatives and stakeholders from a diversity of fields including Abid Hussain, Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium, along with Director Samrah Enterprises, Samrah Munsub, and Vice President Marketing at Samrah Enterprises, Syed Muhammad Salman.

“We are proud to launch Fresh Street & Mission in Pakistan, with the two powerhouses combining to provide Pakistan with authentic Mexican tortilla bread and western condiments,” said Samrah Munsub, Director, Samrah Enterprises.

“Our company’s ethos is best described by the two brands as we aim to introduce the public to the freshest of condiments that are available over the world, ensuring the renowned quality of Mission and Fresh Street.”

“After seeing a huge success and positive sentiment the brands have received globally, I felt obligated to introduce the Pakistani market to these brands and provide consumers with products that are quality, above all else,” she added.

Later this year, Samrah Enterprises will commence its commercial operations of processing and packaging dairy butter and frozen products using state-of-the-art equipment which is fully compliant with international health and safety standards with an aim to help the local agriculture and dairy industry to expand in untapped markets.

About Samrah Enterprises

Founded by Samrah Munsub in 2014, Samrah Enterprises offers consumers a diversified range of products across many categories of the retail market. These include snacks, beverages, condiments, sauces, dairy, vegetables, fruits, seafood, and health & beauty, among many others.

Mission and Fresh St. are the two new entrants in Pakistan under the umbrella of Samrah Enterprises, providing an exquisite taste at a competitive price. Cheezy Sauce, Mayonnaise, Tomato Sauce, Pancake Syrups, and Tortilla bread are just some of the ingredients present at launch with many more to arrive in the market soon.

It’s this commitment to providing the best quality of products at a competitive price that has led Samrah Enterprises to gain such huge popularity over such a short period of time.

About Mission Foods

Established in 1959, Mission Foods is one of the world’s largest tortilla, flatbread, and cornflour producers.

Operating in Mexico, the USA, Central America, Europe & Asia Pacific, the brand provides authentic Mexican style tortillas across a variety of sizes, with 60 years’ successful experience, Mission Foods manufacture over 25% of the world’s flatbreads demonstrating clear global leadership, making the company the world’s largest manufacturer of these products.

About Fresh St.

Fresh Street, established in 2020, is a relatively newer entrant in the global condiment market, aiming to disrupt the giants of the segment. Fresh Street has developed a large customer base over the past year in the U.A.E market and now aims to become a household name in Pakistan.

At Fresh Street, the term ‘Fresh’ is entirely refreshed! It is a quality that infuses and guides everything they do as a brand, and is not limited merely to the ingredients they use, best characterized by their willingness to try new, exciting and bold new formulations and flavors.

For more information, visit: https://www.samrahenterprises.com/