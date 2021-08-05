Twitter Reacts To “Modi Destroyer Of Peace” Posters In Islamabad

Protests in solidarity with Kashmiris have taken a new shape for this year’s 5th August, a day which is observed as a Black Day against Modi’s brutal measures in the occupied region.

To that effect, posters of the Indian Prime Minister have been placed in various areas of Islamabad, depicting him as a vampire, and Twitter is simply not having it.

Here’s one of the first few shots of the scenes that appeared on Twitter.

This is placed in front of Serena Hotel, Islamabad, near the Diplomatic Enclave. pic.twitter.com/6j3nm5ikhu — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) August 4, 2021

The poster reads “Modi, Destroyer of Peace. If you agree, PRESS HORN”. As the image started spreading like wildfire across the micro-blogging platform, Twitteratis appreciated the movement, sharing satirical remarks all over.

جہاں بولنے کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے وہاں دو منٹ کی ’خاموشی‘ اختیار کرنے کا کہتے ہیں جہاں خاموش رہنا ہو وہاں ہارن بجائیں۔ 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/YgZJkGcVrt — Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) August 4, 2021

To the world, Modi is a guy who has hearing problems. While the basis of this argument might not be true, a few netizens have remarked a few logics of their own, seemingly confident that their car horns would reach Modi if they’re louder.

اتنے زور کا ہارن بجاو کہ آواز مودی تک جائے۔۔۔۔#Kashmir https://t.co/SYEJPA8b8L — ズ (@Zee___Zee) August 4, 2021

I fully expect Pakistani ambassador in Delhi being ordered to ring Modi's door bell in the middle of the night and run away. These are desperate times for Pak and they seen to be at their pathetic best. — Moz Hart (@nexusa1) August 4, 2021

While most netizens appreciated the little gesture, a few others seemed irked at how “state money is being wasted on this mardoud”.

State money is being wasted on this mardoud — Maina (@mainaghauri) August 4, 2021

