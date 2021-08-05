Twitter Reacts To “Modi Destroyer Of Peace” Posters In Islamabad

Posted 2 hours ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Protests in solidarity with Kashmiris have taken a new shape for this year’s 5th August, a day which is observed as a Black Day against Modi’s brutal measures in the occupied region.

To that effect, posters of the Indian Prime Minister have been placed in various areas of Islamabad, depicting him as a vampire, and Twitter is simply not having it.

Here’s one of the first few shots of the scenes that appeared on Twitter.

The poster reads “Modi, Destroyer of Peace. If you agree, PRESS HORN”. As the image started spreading like wildfire across the micro-blogging platform, Twitteratis appreciated the movement, sharing satirical remarks all over.

To the world, Modi is a guy who has hearing problems. While the basis of this argument might not be true, a few netizens have remarked a few logics of their own, seemingly confident that their car horns would reach Modi if they’re louder.

While most netizens appreciated the little gesture, a few others seemed irked at how “state money is being wasted on this mardoud”.

