IHC Reserves Judgement On Case For Implementation Of Track & Trace System

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment in the matter of selection of the successful company for the implementation of the track and trace system for tobacco products, cement, sugar and fertilizer.

On Friday, all parties completed their arguments at the IHC. The court reserved the judgement. It should be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has already reserved the judgement in the case.

ALSO READ

SECP Registered 1,949 New Companies in July

So far, four aggrieved bidders had approached Sindh, Lahore and Islamabad High Courts after dismissal of their applications under Rule 48 of Public Procurement Rules 2004 by Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the selection of M/s AJCL (Pvt.)

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has maintained the stay granted to a company against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and restrained the tax department from implementing the track and trace system for tobacco products, cement, sugar, and fertilizer.