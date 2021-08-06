The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,949 new companies in July 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 147,842.

Around 99% of companies registered online, 43% of the companies were registered the same day, while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The July incorporation consists of 66% percent private limited companies, 31% single-member companies and three percent public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated for the current month has amounted to Rs. 2.7 billion.

The construction & real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 313, trading with 279, I.T with 243, services with 178, e-commerce with 117, food & beverages with 76, education with 63, textile with 57, corporate agricultural farming with 56, pharmaceutical with 52, engineering with 51, tourism with 40, healthcare with 39, mining & quarrying with 38, transport and, market & development with 27 each, logging, and power generation with 24 each, auto & allied, and fuel & energy with 23 each, chemical, and communications with 21 each, cables & electric goods with 18, broadcasting & telecasting, and cosmetics & toiletries with 14 each, paper & board, and steel & allied with 13 each, and 85 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 47 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Bermuda, China Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Korea South, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, UK, and the US.

The highest numbers of companies, i.e. 645 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 634 and 294 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 120, 96, 75, 57, 22, and 06 companies, respectively.