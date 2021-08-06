Sindh Bans Pillion Riding in Karachi

The Home Department of the government of Sindh has banned pillion riding in Karachi from the 8th through the 10th of Muharram.

The Home Department issued the notification for the ban on Thursday, in conjunction with the lockdown that was imposed last Saturday to curb the transmission of the Delta variant of coronavirus in the province.

The notification read: “In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021″.

Samaa News reported that the ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children, disabled persons, journalists, essential personnel, and law enforcement personnel.

Further restrictions are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCP) which prohibits the gathering of more than four individuals except for a procession, and also prohibits citizens from carrying weapons.

The governments of Sindh and the Punjab had previously issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding processions in Muharram, according to which, majalis will be held in open spaces, masks and sanitizers will be mandatory, only vaccinated personnel will be allowed in majalis, and food is to be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.