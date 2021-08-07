PIA is Bringing in Over Two Million Doses of a COVID-19 Vaccine

The National Flag Carrier Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) spokesperson has stated that PIA planes will bring more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan today.

The spokesperson stated that two Boeing 777s from the fleet are scheduled to bring in more than two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing today. He added that to date, PIA has brought in more than fifteen million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan from different locations in the world.

ALSO READ

Students Under 18 Traveling Abroad Will be Given Vaccines: NCOC

Just yesterday, Pakistan received around 64,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine which were ferried into Pakistan by a foreign airline. Pakistan had signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to procure 12 million doses of vaccine of which 100,000 have reached Pakistan as of last month.

The American vaccine (Pfizer) is being administered to people with weak immunity, chronic diseases, and to people traveling abroad.

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Pakistan aims to vaccinate 80 million citizens against the coronavirus by December 2021. The arrival of more doses of Covid-19 vaccines will help the country ramp up vaccination.

ALSO READ

Islamabad and Rawalpindi Impose Partial Lockdown to Contain COVID-19

Pakistan’s COVID-19 (COVID) vaccination drive is in full swing, as on 3rd August it reached its milestone of administering one million COVID vaccine doses in one day. Now, the government plans to vaccinate 80 million citizens by the end of the year. The arrival of new doses of the vaccine will help in achieving the goal.