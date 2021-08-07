Students Under 18 Traveling Abroad Will be Given Vaccines: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has stated that students who intend to travel abroad for studies will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

It announced on Twitter on Friday that citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for a vaccination against the coronavirus, but students aged 16, 17, and 18 who have to travel abroad to study at universities where vaccination is mandatory will be given the Moderna vaccine upon visa validation and the checking of their university documents.

The tweet read:

The vaccination drive in Pakistan is in full swing and Pakistan exceeded its target of one million vaccinations in a day on 3 August 2021.

A tweet in this regard by Minister Asad Umer, who also heads the NCOC, read: “Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday [Monday] with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations”.

He also lauded the efforts of federating units and acknowledged the “amazing performance” of all those involved in the drive.