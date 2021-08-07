Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Spotted in an Official Poster Revealing its Design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is launching next week on August 10 alongside the Mi Pad 5 series. The Chinese brand has not revealed anything official about the Mix 4, but the handset recently made rounds at the Geekbench platform, revealing key specifications.

Mi Mix 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+, the overclocked version of Snapdragon 888. It will have a 12GB RAM option, but previous leaks have shown an 8GB trim as well. The starting variant will likely be 8GB/256 GB, but there might be a 512GB model as well.

Some reports pointed towards a secondary display on the back, just like the Mi 11 Ultra, but a new leak goes against it. This leak shows a poster for the Mi Mix 4, but there is no secondary screen on the back. It does have a massive camera island on the back which appears to include a periscope zoom lens.

Looking closely, we can also see the “108MP” label on the main camera.

The Mi Mix 4 is also rumored to boast Xiaomi’s first under-screen camera. The transparent-looking area on the poster appears to be the display which means it’s going to be curved on the sides with small bezels and no punch-holes or cutouts of any kind, confirming the existence of an under-display camera.

The phone recently made rounds at the 3C certification authority, which revealed 120W super-fast charging on top of a 4,500 mAH battery.

We will find out more on the Mi Mix 4 next week on August 10.