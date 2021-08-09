Exclusive: Federal Govt to Replace a Key Person in Economic Ministry

Another shuffle in the economic ministries is expected as the federal government is likely to replace the incumbent Secretary Finance, Yousaf Khan.

Sources told ProPakistani that differences have emerged between Khan and the economic team, which is why the government might replace him soon. They further revealed that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood, had brought Khan to this position but the incumbent Finance Secretary has been sidelined in major decision-making now. The government had appointed Khan in the last week of May this year by transferring Kamran Afzal.

Senior administrative officers are lobbying for the Secretary Economic Affairs division slot as it had fallen vacant due to the posting of Noor Ahmad as the ED ADB.

The government had withheld the approval of Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna as the Secretary EAD at the eleventh hour. The PM Secretariat had recommended Chandna after interviewing three officers, including the Secretary Power and the former Secretary Petroleum, Asad Ahyaddin.

Sources also said that there is uncertainty within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) due to grouping as the members and the Chairman do not like to talk to each other.

Moreover, the Minister for Finance also held interviews for the position of the Auditor General of Pakistan on Friday as the incumbent AGP tenure will expire on 16 August. The government might appoint a retired Pakistan Audit and Account officer for the AGP position.