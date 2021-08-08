Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt) Limited (JBS) Appoints Nutshell Communications as Strategic Communications Partner

Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt) Limited (JBS) has appointed Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited as their Strategic Communications partner to spearhead brand communications and stakeholder relations.

An agreement was signed by both parties recently at JBS head office by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Communications, and Veqar Ul Islam, Director & Chief Executive Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt) Limited (JBS) in the presence of senior officials of both organizations.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Veqar Ul Islam, Director & Chief Executive, JBS said:

“I am delighted that JBS is joining hands with Nutshell communications to working together to accelerate the implementation of our strategic framework around Scale, Excellence, and Innovation. In a short span, Nutshell Communications has put together a team of strong and committed professionals, which will help JBS in positioning its brand and increasing its reaches beyond its existing horizon and even beyond borders.”

He also expressed his confidence in Nutshell Group and its potential for sustainable impact and delivering a strengthened communication experience.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan while expressing his views said that Nutshell Communications believes in providing a unique and distinctive experience to JBS and its stakeholders through the best communication specialists. He further added that the availability of the latest tools and technologies, and the presence of a dedicated and experienced team give him the confidence that this partnership will go a long way and will prove mutually beneficial for both partners.