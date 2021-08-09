Karachi Board Announces Revised Schedule for Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has issued the schedule for the remaining intermediate examinations that were postponed due to an uptick in the coronavirus cases last month.

The schedule was released on Sunday after the Sindh government announced to resume exams from Tuesday, 10 August.

ALSO READ

Sindh to Keep Schools Closed for Longer

According to the revised schedule confirmed by the BIEK chairman, Dr. Saeeduddin, the first and second papers will be held on 10 and 11 August, the third on 12 August, and the final exam will be conducted on Friday 13 August.

The BIEK chairman said that the schedule for the second phase of examinations of Part-I fresh, failures, and improvement of grades, etc, earlier planned from 7 August, will be revised and announced in due time.

ALSO READ

Another Large COVID-19 Vaccine Consignment Arrives in Islamabad

It has been conveyed from the BIEK that the scheduled second phase examinations to be held from 07th August 2021 of Part-I Fresh, Failures, TP and Improvement of Grades, etc. shall be changed and will be informed accordingly.

While the exams are back on track, the provincial government has decided to keep educational institutions closed until 19 August.