Pakistan is Banned As it Did Not Provide COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Data: UK Govt

The British government has claimed that Pakistan did not provide the data regarding its ongoing COVID-19 campaign and Coronavirus testing capacity, which is why Pakistan was retained on its “red list.”

Diplomatic sources have disclosed that Pakistan is staying on the red list because the NCOC did not share data on COVID-19 vaccination and testing with the British authorities.

ALSO READ

Changan Brings Uni-K SUV and Two More Vehicles to Pakistan

However, senior officials of the Pakistani government have refuted the claim by the British government, arguing that the UK never sought any type of data on COVID-19 from Pakistan.

They stated that Pakistan’s data on Coronavirus vaccination and testing capacity is shared regularly with all embassies, including the British High Commission, in the country and the same data is available at NCOC’s website and Twitter account.

ALSO READ

Sindh to Keep Schools Closed for Longer

The UK government could have easily accessed the data before making a decision on the removal and retention from the latest travel list which will take effect from today.

Last week, the British government announced to retain Pakistan on its “red list” due to a deteriorating Coronavirus situation and move India up to the “amber list” despite its COVID-19 situation being much worse.