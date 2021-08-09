Salman Butt Wants Pakistan to Follow Indian Model for Fast Bowlers

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt, believes that Pakistan’s young fast bowlers need to develop their skills in the domestic circuit before playing for the national side. Butt said that the young fast bowlers do not have the required experience to deal with the added pressure of international cricket.

He said that many of the bowlers that have recently played Test cricket for Pakistan had not gained experience at the domestic level.

The former opener talked about the issue on his YouTube channel. He said that Pakistan should pay attention to the model of their neighbors India if they want to become one of the top Test sides in the world.

“In India, Siraj alone has played over 40 first-class games. Ishant Sharma would have played over 100 first-class games. Jasprit Bumrah has credited the improvement in his bowling to Ranji Trophy. He was not selected in the Indian team by bowling two balls over 145 kph. Pakistan’s problem is that they are only obsessed with bowling at 140 kph regularly,” Butt remarked.

The 36-year old said that Pakistan would reap the rewards once the fast bowlers put in the work at the domestic level. He said the difference in the bowlers’ performances would be apparent once they play at least 35 first-class matches.

Butt said that although Pakistan possesses a lot of talent in the fast bowling department, they have failed to nurture youngsters into world-class performers. He said the only way to improve as a cricketer is to put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit.