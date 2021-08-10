Hindu Temple in Rahim Yar Khan Restored and Handed Over to Hindu Community

The Hindu temple in Bhong town of Rahim Yar Khan that was ransacked by a mob last week has been completely restored in its original shape and handed over to the Hindu community.

An unfortunate incident occurred on 4 August when a violent mob enraged by an alleged desecration of a seminary vandalized the temple.

The incident was quick to garner traction on the internet, resulting in strict action from the authorities. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of those responsible.

A day later, over 100 suspects involved in the attack were arrested and sent to jail on a three-day remand.

Within one week of the incident, the temple has been restored to its original shape and given back to the minority community, said the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Khuram Shehzad while briefing Pakistan Army Commander of 60 brigades, Brig Mohsin Imtiaz, and Chenab Rangers Sector Commander, Adnan Danish, during their visit of the temple about 60 km from the main city of Rahim Yar Khan.

The DC said that a boundary is also being constructed around the temple for the security of the property.

He said that all expenses incurred during the restoration process will be recovered from the attackers who are currently in jail on a judicial trial.

A comprehensive security plan has been devised for the temple, and Hindu families who had moved out of the area during the riots will be brought back and given police security.