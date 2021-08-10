Islamic University is Hiring Foreign Teachers and Introducing New Scholarships

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has decided to hire more foreign teachers and introduce new scholarship programs for students.

Addressing a workshop held by the QA Department, President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, said that the implementation of the new strategic plan of IIUI not only will provide a roadmap for the coming years but will also ensure academic excellence.

President IIUI added that the addition of the IIUI’s e-office, construction of new blocks, and renovation of classrooms will revamp the existing infrastructure and allow the students to compete with the world.

He stressed upon the teachers to be transparent, merit oriented, and impartial in teaching and evaluating the students as there is no place for injustice in the sacred profession of teaching.

Dr. Hathal also reaffirmed that IIUI is equally focused on the welfare, progress, and promotions of the officials serving at every level. The recently held selection boards and subsequent promotions are a testament to this approach.

He added that the Institute of Professional Development (IPD) of IIUI will be transformed into an exemplary training institute and HR, IT, and QA departments will soon introduce training sessions as well.