Arshad Nadeem Receives a Hero’s Welcome Upon His Return to Pakistan

Pakistan’s star Olympian, Arshad Nadeem, received a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country after a terrific performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Although Arshad did not manage to bring home a medal as he finished fifth in the Javelin Throw competition, he managed to win the hearts of millions of Pakistani sports fans after an inspirational performance.

Arshad was greeted by a huge crowd as he landed in Lahore on Wednesday night. The crowd erupted as soon as the Olympian came out of the airport and greeted him with cheers and slogans.

Arshad was received by Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches, and athletes upon his arrival to the country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti lauded the tremendous performance of the Olympian and assured him that the government will try to improve the sports infrastructure in the country so that athletes like Arshad can have the required facilities to excel on the world stage.

Arshad thanked the people of Pakistan for their prayers and unwavering support. He said that he will keep on working hard and get better results in the future.

Many videos of Arshad’s arrival have been circulating on various social media platforms. In one heart-touching video, Arshad fell into the arms of his mother as she greeted her son with tears in her eyes.