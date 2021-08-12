How McDonald’s ‘Podina Le Aun’ Message Became a Cringeworthy Marketing Trend

We are sure most of you received a text message from McDonald’s saying “Podina Le Aun?” And if you are still confused whether it was some sort of publicity stunt or maybe some hacker who decided to have some fun, then we have the answer for you!

Now and then, a company trolls its consumers as a PR gimmick. McDonald’s appears to have attempted the same thing with their odd “Podina Le Aun” text. However, their tactic soon gained traction and it wasn’t long before netizens took to Twitter discussing it.

Here’s how they reacted to the bizarre text message:

Others just dismissed the incident as an obvious marketing stunt. Gimmick or not, it clearly worked and got everyone to talk about McDonald’s and this amusing text.

However, it wasn’t long enough that the rest of the brands decided to jump on the bandwagon as well, seeming to be trying too hard to cash in on the trend.

Pizza Hut tried to do the same in a bizarrely awkward fashion. It wasn’t even amusing and seemed like a forced attempt to hop on the trend instead.

Another one was by Stove Club who posted “Podina nahi? Stove ki Karahi le Ao”. Like, what’s even the point, bro?

Not only did food brands hop on this trend but we also saw big companies like Daraz and Swvl using it as well. All of them copied the same idea and sent similar messages to reach out to their customers.

It seems like McDonald’s cringe marketing tactic made all other brands follow suit, which just shows a lack of innovation and ideas in the local marketing space.

We didn’t have to wait long as McDonald’s just revealed what its message was all about. It turns out that McDonald’s has introduced a new mint wrap to its lineup of BBQ and chipotle wraps.

While we may not be interested in their mint wrap, we can surely laud their marketing gimmick for making people curious. What do you think about this entire gimmick? Let us know in the comments.