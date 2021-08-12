MediaTek Announces 6nm Dimensity 920 and 810 Chips

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced two new chipsets based on TSMC’s 6nm node. Dimensity 920 and 810 are follow-ups after the Dimensity 900 and 800 respectively with slight improvements in some of their features.

ALSO READ

MediaTek to Launch a Flagship 4nm Chip by the End of 2021

Both chipsets bring an octa-core CPU and support 1080p displays with 120Hz refresh rates, indicating that they will power upper-midrange phones in late 2021.

The CPU on the Dimensity 920 is based on powerful Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.5GHz with the Cortex-A55 ones clocked at 2GHz. The GPU on it is the Mali-G68 MC4 with 9% faster gaming performance than the Dimensity 900. It is also more power-efficient.

It supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, suggesting that it is capable of powering high-end smartphones as well. Other specifications include Dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, 2×2 MIMO, WiFi 6, and more.

As for the Dimensity 810, it is based on the older Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and Cortex-A55 power-efficient ones of unconfirmed speed. The GPU is Mali-G57 MC2 and the chip supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It is the first Dimensity 800 series chip based on the 6nm node and offers dual 5G standby.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 920 and 810 should appear in the market by Q3 2021 this year. We expect Chinese phone makers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor to be among the first companies to introduce these chipsets.