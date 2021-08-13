FIA Arrests Foreigner Involved in Online Fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Faisalabad has arrested a member of an international racket involved in online fraud of multimillion rupees.

The accused used to impersonate as a girl and entice innocent people online to transfer cash to his bank accounts. He also obtained bank account details from citizens on the promise of transferring dollars and deprived them of their hard-earned money.

FIA Deputy Director, Muhammad Rizwan, said that they traced the accused named Darlington Chimo Osuji during the investigation of a complaint.

“Following an inquiry No. 360/2020, a team of FIA arrested him from his residence in Lahore in a raid conducted on a tip-off from a group of people arrested earlier,” he said.

A case has been registered against him while further investigations are underway.

Earlier, three more Nigerian citizens, members of the same racket, had been arrested from Islamabad for their involvement in online frauds.

The gang had lured innocent people in the name of international investments and swindled them of millions of rupees.