FBR Issues Clarification Regarding Customs Operations

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued a clarification regarding a disturbance in Customs Operations due to the up-gradation of FBR Data Center.

FBR has clarified that Customs operations have remained fully operational, throughout this week. Goods Declaration (GD) filing in Weboc for export has remained fully operational however due to a slight glitch in the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) module, import GDs filing was temporarily affected where ATL data was required as input in the Weboc system, which was restored on priority. Goods Declaration (GD) for imports is being filed smoothly since yesterday afternoon.

Daily GD filing (import as well as export) for the last three years on 14th August are 310 in the year 2019, in the year 2020, it was 1148 and last day on 14th August, it was 1901. Moreover, import GD filings for the last two days are 198 on 14th August and 86 today till noon.