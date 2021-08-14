FBR Extends Deadline for Filing Sales Tax and FED Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the Tax Period of July 2021.

In its letter to all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR), the FBR has informed about the extension in date of payment of Sales Tax and FED up to August 23, 2021 which was earlier set as August 15, 2021. Similarly, the date of submission of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Return has been extended up to August 24, 2021 which was earlier set as August 18, 2021.

The FBR has granted the extension under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.