Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro Launched with SD888+ and Better Displays

Asus has updated its ROG Phone 5 lineup of gaming phones with the ROG Phone 5s and the 5s Pro. The new series updates the main chipset to the Snapdragon 888+ and also improves the display latency.

Design and Display

The design and display specifications are largely similar. The two phones have a 6.78” Super AMOLED panel with 1080p+resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate (1 ms response time). It supports HDR10+ content and covers nearly 151% of sRGB and 111% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The maximum brightness is 800 nits.

The touch sampling rate has been updated to 360Hz, which has brought down the display latency from 24.3ms to 24ms. Just as before, the vanilla model does not have a display on the back, but the 5s Pro keeps the color PMOLED display on the rear.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned before, the main chipset has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 888+, which brings a faster CPU and better AI performance. The Pro model now has 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1, which was previously exclusive to the Ultimate model. The ROG Phone 5s only goes as far as 16GB/256GB but has cheaper trims as well.

The two phones will boot Android 11 with ROG UI on top.

Cameras

The cameras on both phones remain unchanged with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. This setup is equipped with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and can record 8K video clips at 30 FPS, 4K videos at 120 FPS, and 1080p videos at 240 FPS.

The front camera is a 24MP wide-angle sensor with 1080p video recording support.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 6,000 mAh battery is still there with support for 65W wired fast charging. The phones can fully charge up in only 52 minutes.

Asus hasn’t announced when these phones will become available or how much they will cost, but we suspect that they will cost the same as the current lineup.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro will be bundled with a Cooler, but the vanilla 5s will only have the 65W charger and the Aero Case. The two phones are compatible with all the accessories of the main lineup as well as some of the ROG Phone 3’s add ons.

Specifications