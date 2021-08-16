Here’s What UN’s Climate ‘Code Red’ Means for Pakistan

The UN’s ‘Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has launched its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’ in which it is observed that the human-induced greenhouse gases emissions are leading to warmer climates in every region in the world.

The report is a successor to the AR5 assessment in 2013-14, stating that the global temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius since the 19th century mainly due to the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane coming from the burning of fossil fuels – coal, oil, wood, and natural gas – by humans.

The report further reveals that the global 1.5 C threshold is expected to be reached by the 2030s or even sooner than the earlier predictions.

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, consequently, it will suffer more and it is expected that the threshold is likely to reach Pakistan earlier than the global emergence time.

Dangerous heat waves thresholds are expected to be crossed as well especially in Asia. Pakistan has experienced recurring heatwaves and it is expected that the frequency of heatwaves will only increase in the country, posing serious threats.

Additionally, more flooding is expected due to shrinking glaciers and uneven monsoon patterns. Shrinking glacial and snow cover will affect water availability in Pakistan.

These findings warn of a ‘Red Code’ for humanity, clearly indicating that robust efforts are required to minimize GHG emissions to net-zero level by mid-century. Pakistan especially needs to take swift actions to counter the threats posed by climate change.