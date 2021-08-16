Pakistan Launches App to Detect Fake Vaccination Certificates

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to launch the ‘Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App’ to verify the vaccination certificates issued to people after their inoculations.

Its purpose is also to identify fake vaccination certificates and facilitate vaccinated individuals.

A tweet by the NCOC in this regard says:

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA (@NadraMedia) has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate pic.twitter.com/htb2KsQPR4 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 14, 2021

According to the National Health Service officials, the app can be downloaded easily from Play Store, and anyone can register on it by entering their Computerized Identity Card Number (CNIC).

NCOC also revised Pakistan’s international travel list on Saturday and added the following 15 countries to Category C:

Bangladesh Indonesia Nepal Iran Iraq Myanmar Thailand Libya Morocco Namibia South Africa Tunisia Ecuador Guatemala Mexico

It was also decided that inbound passengers from all the categories must get tested for COVID-19 prior to entering Pakistan.