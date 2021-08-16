The New vivo Y53s is Coming – Here’s What to Expect

Smartphone brand vivo is all set to upgrade the Y series with the upcoming vivo Y53s. vivo Y series is well-known for introducing some of the best innovative smartphones in the market with competent cameras and lasting batteries, all engineered to deliver a decent experience to consumers, especially the youth.

Y53s has been in the leaks for quite some time, and here is what we know so far about the phone,and what you can expect from the latest addition to the famous Y series.

The new Y53s is expected to arrive with a host of features without being heavy on the pockets. As for design, the Y53s will sport a trendy, youthful design just like its predecessors.

Camera Features

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming smartphone in terms of specifications. However, we speculate that the Y53s will be positioned as an all-in-one smartphone designed to satisfy the basic photography needs of the energetic young, always-on-the-go crowd, who is looking for a device that can help it.

Last year, vivo introduced the Eye Autofocus technology in its V20 Series. The Y53s, too, is rumoured to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature for perfect social-media-worthy photos.

Design

According to vivo, it is stepping up the design game with the Y53s, introducing a fresh new look and body, elegantly blending colours for a refreshed feel. From what we know so far, the phone will be available in two colour variants – Fantastic Rainbow and Deep Sea Blue.

Performance

The Y series is known for providing users with long-lasting batteries, super-fast charging support, and plenty of RAM and storage capacity. The Y53s shall be no different.

It’s also expected to come with a dedicated gaming mode to give gamers that extra boost of performance. We have seen vivo’s gaming mode in action before and how it optimizes gameplay and reduces stutters/lags. That said, the Y53s is also going to have decent performance in the affordable mid-range price segment.

We’re waiting for an official announcement about the specifications, launch dates, and price. But from what the recent leaks suggest, Y53s is set to offer better features compared to its predecessor. We are expecting to get more details soon.

Stay tuned as we reveal more about the product in the coming days.