Sheikh Rasheed Orders to Shut Down Mobile Services on Ashura Only as Required

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed, has directed law enforcement agencies to shut down mobile phone services during Ashura only as required.

A special meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rasheed to review the law and order situation during Muharram in the federal capital, the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Interior Secretary along with representatives of law enforcement agencies participated in the meeting.

The Interior Secretary informed the participants of the meeting that law enforcement agencies have been deployed to assist the administration in maintaining law and order and special measures have been taken for the security of sensitive areas.

The meeting developed a strategy to maintain law and order on Ashura day through mutual consultation and established a special cell in the Interior Ministry to continuously review the situation.

The Interior Minister said that the federal government would provide technical and other assistance to the provinces during Ashura.

He directed the concerned authorities to keep security on high alert in Muharram, protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure that the security measures are not a nuisance to the people.