Current Account Records A $773 Million Deficit In July 2021

The current account deficit recorded a huge deficit of $773 million in the first month of the financial year 2021-22 due to the ballooning trade deficit in the wake of the high import bill in July.

Advertisement

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account deficit was reduced from the last month, which had increased to $1.6 billion in June 2021. However, the current account recorded a surplus of $583 million in July, last year.

This deficit is in line with SBP’s expectations of a current account deficit of 2-3 pct of GDP as economic activity continued to progress, the SBP commented.

A.A.H Soomro, Managing Director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities, while commenting on the current account said,

I believe the number is tapering off compared to last month’s. PkR’s depreciation is going to bump exports competitiveness marginally. Hopefully, the decline in oil prices will give nominal support this month. So far the number is comforting enough to keep monetary policy unchanged. It’s also good that PM and his economic team have started wording about CAD. Can not offer stability with a $10b yearly deficit.

1/2 CAB posted a deficit of $773 mln in Jul21 compared to a deficit of $1.6 bln in Jun21. This deficit is in line with SBP’s expectations of a current account deficit of 2-3 pct of GDP as economic activity continued to progress. pic.twitter.com/Ih1rqC1j2E — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 20, 2021

2/2 Despite the recent increase in CAD, SBP’s foreign reserves position continued to strengthen on monthly basis. This is in contrast to past trends and is supported by country’s market-based exchange rate system.https://t.co/Od8ikVvpBF — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 20, 2021

ALSO READ

Friesland Campina Engro Reports A Tremendous 383% Profit in First 6 Months of 2021

The trade deficit of goods surged to $3.13 billion in July 2021 as compared to $1.67 billion recorded in the same month of the last year, showing a $1.46 billion or 87% year-on-year increase.

On the other hand, the trade deficit of the services reduced to $232 million in July 2021 from $315 million in the same month of the last financial year, reducing by over 523% year-on-year. Hence, the overall deficit stood at $3.37billion, showing an increase of 70% in deficit values. Remittances maintained a robust growth with inflows slightly decreased to $2.78 billion in July.

The spike in the current account deficit followed by higher imports of the country has put pressure on the government which has decided to take immediate measures to arrest the ballooning deficit of the current account.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

SECP Approves New Tech-Driven Solutions Under 2nd Cohort Of Regulatory Sandbox

Forex Reserves

Despite the recent increase in the current account deficit, SBP’s foreign reserves position continued to strengthen on monthly basis. This is in contrast to past trends and is supported by the country’s market-based exchange rate system.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 24.668 billion on 13-Aug-2021.

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at$ 17.625 billion and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at 7.042 billion. During the week ended 13-Aug-2021, SBP’s reserves increased by $3 million.