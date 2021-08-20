Karachi’s Boat Basin to Get a Modern Food Street

Sindh government has announced to develop a state-of-the-art food street at Boat Basin in Clifton, Karachi.

The announcement came during the visit of Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, to Boat Basin earlier today. Special Assistant to CM Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, and Project Director of Neighbourhood Project, Karamullah Waqasi, also accompanied him.

During the visit, Administrator Karachi was given a detailed briefing about the food street at Boat Basin. He issued orders to immediately start the development work on the project.

Besides, he reviewed the progress of other development projects at Boat Basin and also announced to develop a walking track and other recreational facilities at Boat Basin.

PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, appointed Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi earlier this month despite strong criticism from the opposition parties.

Murtaza Wahab, who replaced Laeeq Ahmed, has been tasked to address the development-related issues of the country’s largest city, particularly the functioning of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).