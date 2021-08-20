Moderna to Launch Clinical Trials of Its mRNA Vaccine for HIV

Moderna, a US-based pharmaceutical company, is set to launch phase-I clinical trials of the world’s first mRNA-based vaccine for HIV.

According to details, Moderna has enrolled 56 healthy adults without HIV to test the safety and basic immune response of the HIV vaccine.

Speaking to the media, CEO Moderna, Stephane Bancel, said, “the success of our mRNA-based Coronavirus vaccine encouraged us to pursue the development of mRNA-based HIV vaccine.”

Moderna has developed the HIV vaccine in collaboration with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Named mRNA-1644, Moderna’s HIV vaccine is based on the same mRNA platform as its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer, both US-based companies, are the only two vaccine manufacturers who have developed mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides mRNA-1644, Moderna will also launch the clinical trials of another version of the HIV vaccine called mRNA-1644v2-Core.