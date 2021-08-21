Federal Ombudsman Directs FGEHA to Award Plots to Remaining Employees in Next Balloting

The federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to accommodate all the leftover employees in the balloting of the second phase.

He called for the housing policies, plans, and other information to be placed on the FGEHA’s website and to be updated regularly so that members may be aware of all the actions of the FGEHA. He added that all the projects that have crossed their completion dates should be completed on top priority, and emphasized that the entire process of the allotment of plots should meet the highest standards of transparency.

The Ombudsman chaired a progress review meeting on all the FGEHA’s projects in the Ombudsman Secretariat. The Director-General of the FGEHA gave a briefing about the ongoing housing projects and stated that a number of eligible members of the Cat-I and Cat-II could not be accommodated during the recent balloting for the allotment of plots in sector F-14/15 due to a shortage of plots. He assured the Ombudsman that the leftover eligible members would be accommodated in the next balloting of sector F-12. He added that the land acquisition award has been given while the physical possession of the land is to be obtained shortly.

Regarding the cost of plots, the Director-General affirmed that maximum efforts would be made to minimize the extra financial burden on the leftover members. He also stated that 39 percent of the development work had been completed in the Green Enclave-I Housing Scheme at Bara Kahu.

The Director-General said that the bridge and main access from Murree Expressway to the Sky Garden project had been completed and its development work will begin next month. While discussing the rehabilitation of G-13, he highlighted that road infrastructure, street lights, filtration plants, and waterworks have been completed, and 12 parks and five playgrounds are near completion.

He stated that 1100 plots in sectors G-14/2 and 3 have been handed over to the allottees, and 60 percent of the developmental work has also been completed. He added that PC-1 of Sector G-14/1 and G-15/3 have been approved by the DWP, its layout plan has been finalized, a consultant has been hired, and the development work will be started soon.

The Ombudsman ordered the completion of all the projects on a priority basis.