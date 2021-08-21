Pakistan Ranks 153rd in United Nation’s 2020 E-Government Development Index

Pakistan has ranked 153rd amongst 193 countries in the United Nation’s 2020 E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Advertisement

Its ranking has dropped from the 148th spot in 2018 to 153rd place in 2020.

The report highlights the factors hindering the development of digital government in Pakistan, including a “fragmented and siloed approach, lack of enabling telecommunication infrastructure and low affordability, digital skills gap, cyber security, data privacy and lack of trust, service design maturity, and limited citizen participation”.

The UN EGDI only tracked the e-government development of countries in its earlier reports, but has tracked the digital government development of its member states in its latest report by ranking them on the basis of Online Services Index (OSI), Human Capital Index (HCI), and Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII).

The UN report recommends that Pakistan develop a national digital government strategy and devise an action plan to implement the road map. It added that the country should revise its current telecommunication policies and develop “public-private partnerships”.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Economy is Heading in the Right Direction: Finance Minister

The report also details that Pakistan should establish digital service standards to maintain consistency and quality across services and “develop forward-looking national citizen participation and engagement strategy and plan, develop and launch effective user-friendly online participatory platforms and digital tools, incentivize citizens to increase their participation and develop a mechanism for measuring and showcasing the level of citizen participation and its impact”.