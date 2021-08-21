Pakistan’s Economy is Heading in the Right Direction: Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the country’s economy is heading in the right direction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Finance Minister Directs Concerned Divisions To Accelerate Import Of Wheat & Sugar

In a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House, the Minister said international organizations are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic development, according to a news release.

He said that increasing the exports of the country is the top-most priority of the government.

Imran Ismail said that the initiatives of the Finance Ministry, for the protection of small and large-scale businesses during the outbreak of COVID-19 and Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) for overseas Pakistanis, were commendable.

He said the rise in foreign exchange rates was an expression of confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government’s economic policies.

Imran Ismail added that improving the ease of doing business and providing facilities to investors are important priorities of the federal government.

ALSO READ

Here’s the Real Reason Why FBR’s System Got Hacked

The meeting also discussed the overall economic situation of the country. Member National Assembly Aftab Hussain Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.