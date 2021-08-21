Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Screen Replacements are Cheaper Than Before

Samsung’s latest foldable devices are now official and repairing them is still expensive, but at least it’s cheaper than before. The screen replacements for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the cheapest so far compared to Samsung’s previous foldables.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launched With 120Hz Refresh Rate And 25W Fast Charging

Replacing the inner screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost you $480, while the smaller screen on the outside will set you back only $150. In comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its main screen replacement costs $550 on Samsung’s official website.

As for the Z Flip 3, repairing a broken main screen will cost $370 while the small outer screen will set you back only $100. These costs were $500 and $100 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The original Galaxy Fold’s screen replacement used to cost even higher ($600/$140), so there is definitely a trend of parts getting cheaper over time. This means that we can expect future repair costs to be even lower.

However, you might want to consider subscribing to Samsung Care+ which offers free repairs for 1 year if you pre-order the phone. You can also extend this subscription up to 3 years. This service costs $13 a month and offers free repairs and a discount on the screen replacement.