Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launched With 120Hz Refresh Rate And 25W Fast Charging

While the A52 5G is a nice-looking device with some neat features, its performance left a big question mark for Samsung to address.

The new Samsung A52s 5G comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6nm module designed as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 750G sported by the A52 5G. The A52s 5G does not offer expandable storage, but Samsung has offered a little room for flexibility in this regard.

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p+ resolution. The punch hole camera cutout upfront holds a 32MP selfie shooter.

Similar to its A52 5G sibling, the A52s 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The camera bump on the back is similar as well, sporting three lenses.

The phone is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and can be submerged below 1m of water for 30 minutes (as advertised).

Internals and Storage

The phone features the new and improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will boot One UI 3.1 with Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

As seen on the A52 5G, the primary camera setup comes with a 64MP main with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide shooter with a 5MP+5MP pairing of macro and depth sensors in support. This setup is loaded with a variety of fixed-focus features, however, the absence of a telephoto camera here like on the A72 5G is a huge disappointment.

The front-facing punch-hole camera is a 32MP shooter with HDR and 4K support.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500mAh battery in the Galaxy A52s 5G is intended to offer a day’s worth of usage on full charge besides support for 25W fast charging.

The device will initially go for sale in the UK and the standard 6GB/128GB variant will retail for £410 from 3 September onwards. It will come in four color options — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications