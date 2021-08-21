Vivo iQOO 8 and 8 Pro Announced With SD888+, 120Hz Displays and 120W Fast Charging

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro have become official as the latest flagship phones from Vivo that tick all the boxes for a premium Android phone in 2021. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 888+ chip, 120Hz displays, 120W super-fast charging, and more.
Design and Display
The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro feature the same design, but the base model gets a slightly smaller 6.56″ AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro sibling has a bigger 6.76-inch LTPO OLED panel that dials up the resolution to 1440p and has support for a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.
Both displays have support for 10-bit colors and have an under-screen fingerprint sensor. But only the iQOO 8 Pro gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can unlock your phone even if you have wet fingers.
Internals and Storage
The iQOO 8 is packed with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC but the 8 Pro comes with the overclocked Snapdragon 888+ with a faster CPU and improved AI. Only the Pro model offers 512GB storage with 12GB RAM, whereas the base version is limited to 12GB/256GB. Both models have cheaper memory trims as well, but no memory card slot for expansion.
The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will boot Origin OS on top of Android 11.
Cameras
The main camera on the iQOO 8 Pro is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with a 7P freeform lens, which is the same sensor as the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The primary camera also has 5-axis gimbal stabilization like some recent Vivo flagships. This is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP depth camera.
The base iQOO 8 gets a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary module instead, alongside a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 13MP portrait cam. Both phones are capable of recording 8K videos.
Battery and Pricing
The iQOO 8 has a 4,350 mAh battery that can charge up to 100% in only 18 minutes thanks to the 120W fast charging. The iQOO 8 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh cell which also has support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The iQOO 8 starts at $585 while the iQOO 8 Pro will cost you $770. Both phones will go for sale in China next week.
Specifications
|iQOO 8
|iQOO 8 Pro
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|OS
|Android 11, Origin OS
|Android 11, Origin OS
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.56″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2376 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors
|6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3200 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colors
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm
13 MP, f/2.2, 50mm (telephoto)
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (depth), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm, OIS
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚(ultrawide), 0.8µm, AF
|Front Camera
|16MP
|16MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Under-display
|Under-display
|Colors
|White, Orange, Black
|White (BMW M branding), Black
|Battery
|4350 mAh, 120W fast charging
|4500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging
|Price
|$585
|$770