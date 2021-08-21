Vivo iQOO 8 and 8 Pro Announced With SD888+, 120Hz Displays and 120W Fast Charging

Posted 1 hour ago by Aasil Ahmed

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro have become official as the latest flagship phones from Vivo that tick all the boxes for a premium Android phone in 2021. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 888+ chip, 120Hz displays, 120W super-fast charging, and more.

Design and Display

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro feature the same design, but the base model gets a slightly smaller 6.56″ AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro sibling has a bigger 6.76-inch LTPO OLED panel that dials up the resolution to 1440p and has support for a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.

Both displays have support for 10-bit colors and have an under-screen fingerprint sensor. But only the iQOO 8 Pro gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can unlock your phone even if you have wet fingers.

Internals and Storage

The iQOO 8 is packed with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC but the 8 Pro comes with the overclocked Snapdragon 888+ with a faster CPU and improved AI. Only the Pro model offers 512GB storage with 12GB RAM, whereas the base version is limited to 12GB/256GB. Both models have cheaper memory trims as well, but no memory card slot for expansion.

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will boot Origin OS on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The main camera on the iQOO 8 Pro is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with a 7P freeform lens, which is the same sensor as the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The primary camera also has 5-axis gimbal stabilization like some recent Vivo flagships. This is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP depth camera.

The base iQOO 8 gets a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary module instead, alongside a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 13MP portrait cam. Both phones are capable of recording 8K videos.

Battery and Pricing

The iQOO 8 has a 4,350 mAh battery that can charge up to 100% in only 18 minutes thanks to the 120W fast charging. The iQOO 8 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh cell which also has support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The iQOO 8 starts at $585 while the iQOO 8 Pro will cost you $770. Both phones will go for sale in China next week.

Specifications

 iQOO 8 iQOO 8 Pro
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 660
OS Android 11, Origin OS Android 11, Origin OS
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.56″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2376 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3200 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colors
RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)1/2.0″, 0.8µm
13 MP, f/2.2, 50mm (telephoto)
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)		 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (depth)1/3.1″, 1.0µm, OIS
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚(ultrawide)0.8µm, AF
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Fingerprint Sensor Under-display Under-display
Colors White, Orange, Black White (BMW M branding), Black
Battery
 4350 mAh, 120W fast charging 4500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging
Price
 $585 $770

Aasil Ahmed
