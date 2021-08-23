Finance Minister Reviews Public Sector Institutional Reforms

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, to review the progress of institutional reforms in the public sector.

In his opening remarks, the Finance Minister acknowledged the valuable contribution of the Advisor to the PM in spearheading the reform process. He commended the efforts of the Advisor to the PM for categorization of State-owned Enterprises (SOES) through triage and drawing up holistic proposals for restructuring and strengthening operations after robust engagement and consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

While speaking at the occasion, the Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms outlined the steps taken for the reorganization of Federal Government entities into three broad categories to bring in good governance, transparency, operational sustainability, and improved human resource management.

Rules of Business were amended to incorporate a new definition of autonomous bodies, and SROs were updated to clarify the powers and functions of such bodies.

The Adviser further underlined the significance of E-Governance as Ministries have switched over to new the version of e-Office. The training was imparted for the electronic submission of summaries to the Prime Minister, Cabinet, and various Committees.

The concept of Performance Agreements has been introduced to evaluate the performance of the Ministries against set goals and objectives, he added.

The Adviser thanked the Finance Minister for the full support and facilitation extended by the Finance Division at the occasion.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister commended the substantial contribution of the Adviser and affirmed to carry forward a comprehensive reform agenda for bringing much-needed changes in the public sector.