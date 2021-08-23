Imran Khan Refuses to Shift to PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan was asked to shift to the Prime Minister House to perform his official duties, however, after detailed deliberation, he has refused to shift and will continue to perform his duties from his personal residence in Banigala, Islamabad.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, said, “He is the first prime minister who is living at his home at his own expense during his tenure as the premier”.

According to the details, the matter was discussed during the last cabinet meeting in which few ministers asked the premier to shift to the PM House due to certain reasons.

But the premier refused to shift from his current residence, and continues to reside there without any fear, Awan said.

According to a report published on 13 June, the austerity drive of the Prime Minister has helped saved Rs. 108 million under the expenditure of the PM House during his tenure from 2018 to 2021.

“As compared to previous expenditures at the PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs. 108 million,” SAPM on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, revealed.