PTA Clarifies AGP Report

With reference to a news report titled “Telcos Lose $1 Billion Revenue Yearly Due to Grey Traffic: Report,” published in ProPakistani dated 11th August 2021, which was carried in accordance with the findings of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has addressed gross inaccuracies in the report to put the issue in correct perspective.

PTA stated that it has not provided any such information to the Audit Department that the sector lost $1 billion annually due to grey traffic. “The claimed loss is against the fact and defies basic logic since the total size of the international calling market is close to $300 Million annually, and the grey traffic constitutes a small percentage of the legitimate traffic. Moreover, grey traffic volume is consistently on the decline during the past few years due to several proactive steps taken by the PTA in conjunction with the telecom operators. Hence, it is blatantly wrong and misleading to quote $1 billion losses per annum”, it explained.

The PTA elaborated that “the LDI sector has witnessed stability in revenues for the year 2020 compared to 2019. A healthy trend in legal international incoming traffic minutes has been witnessed as traffic increased by 9.45 percent in 2020-2021 compared to 2019-2020 despite a consistent increase in OTT traffic.

The legal traffic coming into Pakistan has witnessed a surge of over 120 Million minutes per month compared to 2019. During the same time, grey traffic channels such as Mobile/Fixed Line connections, used by grey operators to terminate international calls, have declined by over 85 percent through effective enforcement”.

The PTA has categorically reaffirmed its commitment to the task and has adopted a dynamic strategy against grey traffic. Furthermore, PTA has stated that it continuously monitors the situation to enhance its commercial and technical regulatory actions to safeguard the sector against grey traffic.

Grey traffic or revenue bypass is a type of telecom fraud common across telecom sectors. It is tackled globally by the operators and regulators via different commercial and technical measures. The same approach is being applied in Pakistan as well, it added.