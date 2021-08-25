Govt to Provide Coronavirus Booster Shots for International Travel

The federal government will administer coronavirus booster shots to people traveling abroad from September onwards.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the service will be provided to travelers in designated vaccination centers in major cities of the country. Additionally, the government will add separate counters at the vaccination centers for travelers to get booster shots of coronavirus vaccines from America and Britain.

“Travelers will be charged for getting booster shots, including the price of the vaccine and administration cost,” the sources added.

Travelers must show documents, including visas, to avail of the booster shots, and will receive a certificate that is to be presented to the concerned authorities.

The government will devise a strategy for COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the general public after consultations with health experts.