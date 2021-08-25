HabibMetro Bank Reports Over 50% Profit Growth in H1 2021

HabibMetro Bank has maintained a buoyant graph of profitability in 2021 as its bottom line surged over Rs. 6 billion in the first half of 2021.

Advertisement

According to the financial result, the bank made a profit growth of 51 percent (Rs. 2.1 billion) year-on-year between January and July 2021 as compared to the profit of the previous year that had stood at Rs. 4.11 billion.

ALSO READ

ENGRO to Invest Rs. 21.5 Billion in Telecom Infrastructure

The share value of the bank also increased to Rs. 5.94 from Rs. 3.93 during the period.

The bank’s markup income surged to Rs. 14.4 billion from January to July 2021 from Rs. 10.7 billion. On the other hand, the non-interest revenues increased slightly this year.

ALSO READ

PLL May Enter Second Round After Receiving High Bids for LNG Cargoes

The board of directors announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share thanks to consistently outstanding growth in the profit over the last two years.

The bank’s assets surged to over Rs. 1 trillion and its deposits have increased to over Rs. 715 billion. It is currently among the top ten profitable banks of the country and is operating over 425 branches across the country.