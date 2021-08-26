Punjab Delays Decision on School Closure Despite Surge in Cases

The Punjab government has yet to decide about schools closure as coronavirus cases surge across the province.

Punjab has reported 1,516 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours — the highest since May 16 when 1700 cases were reported. Infections were also reported among students and teachers as the positivity rate crossed five percent in several cities of the province.

Despite the development, the provincial government has stopped conducting COVID-19 tests in schools, raising concerns about the wellbeing of the students as well as teachers.

On Wednesday, the primary and secondary healthcare department recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 6.6% in Punjab. The prevalence rate was 9.9% in Lahore, 6.4% in Faisalabad, 6% in Multan, 5.3% in Bahawalpur, and 5.2% in Rawalpindi.

During the third wave of COVID-19, the provincial government had closed down schools in areas where the ratio of positive diagnostic test results was over 5%. But no such step has been taken so far this time around.

Disregarding the sensitivity of the matter, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) canceled a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to decide about the closure of schools in affected districts.

The pandemic situation is dire in Lahore, where 748 new coronavirus cases were reported in a single day. Last week, a private school in the provincial capital was sealed after a couple of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

While the government remains reluctant to make a decision, the parents have taken the matter into their own hands

The Punjab Teachers Union president, Rana Liaqat Ali, told the media that the number of students attending the classes in person has dropped in recent days due to an increase in the infection rate.

“There is panic in schools across Punjab and coronavirus cases among teachers have been reported. The attendance of students is also low but only the NCOC can take a decision in this regard, while we, as government employees, have to follow the orders,” he said.