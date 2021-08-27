CM Murad Ali Shah Announces Uplift Projects for Fishermen in Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has announced uplifting projects for Baba and Bhit islands and Mubarak village located in the Karachi Harbour.

While addressing a reception hosted for fishermen’s leader, Hussain Aslam Bhatti, on Bhit Island on Wednesday, he said three floating jetties and passenger sheds would be constructed on these islands with a cost of Rs. 250.561 million.

“I am also working on a scheme to construct a bridge connecting all three islands — Bhit, Baba, and Shams Peer with the city,” he said.

He said he has a close association with the fishermen. Therefore, he is cognizant of their issues.

“My village is located near Manchhar Lake, where hundreds of fishermen live on boats and the lake banks,” he said and added that he is also exploring means to filter the polluted water of Manchhar Lake.

“I have to rehabilitate the fishermen of Manchhar Lake, and I am keen to resolve the issues of fishermen of Karachi because they are the jialas of Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

He directed Minister for Local Government, Nasir Shah, to start development work in the Bhit and Baba islands and complete it by the end of this year.

CM Shah said he has also approved Rs. 600 million worth of schemes of drainage, water supply, brick roads for the twin islands as well as Shamspir and Sualehabad. He said he would also consider fishermen’s request to install an RO plant in Bhit.

He asked the fishermen if they had been vaccinated, upon which most of them replied in the negative. The CM then directed Commissioner Karachi, Navid Shaikh, to arrange a mobile vaccination unit in a boat that travels from one island to the other and vaccinate the entire eligible population.