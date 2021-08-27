Ufone Offers Industry-Lowest Prepaid Roaming Service in China

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone is now offering the lowest prepaid roaming services in China to help its users stay connected even outside the country. The latest offering by Ufone will facilitate students, tourists, business and diplomatic communities during their stay in the friendly neighboring country through its superior voice and data services.

Ufone is offering its roam-like-home services at the industry’s cheapest straight rate for all services including incoming and outgoing calls and internet at Rs. 5 per 30 seconds and Rs. 5 per MB respectively. This service is already activated on all Ufone prepaid numbers for the convenience of the users.

In addition, Ufone data roaming will allow users to access all the social media apps hassle-free and without any disruption in China. The data service can be activated by simply dialing *506# and following the instructions.

This initiative will facilitate Ufone users while visiting China for any purpose, be it business, education or leisure. It will ramp up communication links between the two countries that would further broaden the scope to attain the mutually aligned socio-economic development goals.

Ufone is always at the forefront to better facilitate its users and this initiative is a testament to that. Being a customer-centric company, it continues to improve and expand its products and services portfolio to extend the quality network and data services to its user family.