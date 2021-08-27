Unvaccinated Residents of Lahore to be Denied Petrol From Next Month

In a bid to expedite the vaccination drive and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus delta variant within the region, the petrol stations based in Lahore have been instructed to deny the unvaccinated motorists of fuel, starting from the 1st of September.

The order has been issued by the government as a part of its plan to scale up the vaccination of the public. Banners about this have been placed at various petrol pumps and other public avenues across the district.

Likewise, Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, told the media on Tuesday about the decision whereby the unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to use public transport after October 15.

During his conference with the media alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar also highlighted that the government is planning to expand the obligatory vaccination scheme across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 across Pakistan.

Following the surge of the 4th wave of coronavirus, central Punjab has been pointed out as a hotspot, followed by Sindh, in terms of the infection rate. The government is therefore making aggressive efforts to ensure the vaccination of a vast majority across Pakistan, in hopes of achieving immunity against the deadly disease.