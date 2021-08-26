General Tire and Rubber Company Gets a Name Change

The General Tyre and Rubber Company (GTR) is one of Pakistan’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of locally produced tyres, and is also a strong contender among local tire manufacturers. Being used in most mid-tier commuter cars in Pakistan for over five decades, it is undeniably popular among car owners across the country.

Advertisement

The company has decided to change its name to the ‘Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company’, and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was informed of it earlier today. The company explained that the purpose of the name change is to highlight its affiliation with the Ghandhara Group of Companies.

ALSO READ

General Tyre and Rubber is Revamping its Brand Image

The company had previously announced a revamping of its brand image along with the presentation of its new logo design and the brand title ‘GTR’. The reason behind the refreshing of the brand was to appeal to a younger consumer market.

GTR offers a wide range of tires that perform reasonably well on the roads of Pakistan and enjoys prominence in the local tire market. It has also been recognized by Forbes as ‘Asia’s Best Under a Billion Company’.

ALSO READ

Changan Wants to Increase its Global Sales to 3 Million Units Per Year by 2025

However, the public opinion is still split about GTR’s products in Pakistan, with concerns about road grip and reliability in particular. Besides its name change, the company would do well to makes an effort to change the perception of people in this regard.