Pakistan Has Administered 50 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Since February

Pakistan has crossed the milestone of administering 50 million different doses of coronavirus vaccines since the country’s inoculation drive began in Feb 2021.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted on Friday.

“If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk into any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Let us make Pakistan Safe!!,” the tweet added.

Besides, NCOC has decided to reduce the minimum age for coronavirus vaccination from 18 to 15 years.

The Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, informed that from 1 September teenagers aged over 17 years will be allowed to get their first dose, and later on youngsters in 16 years to 17 years age group and then the 15 years to 16 years age group will be administered vaccines.